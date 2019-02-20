Screaming O

Charged™ Combo Kit #1

£42.06

Buy Now Review It

At Screaming O

• Value-priced all-in-one sex toy kit • 10-FUNction rumbling Vooom® bullet • Stretchy two-sided cock ring and comfortable fingertip sleeve included • 100% waterproof, 60+ mins vibration • Lab-tested, body-safe materials Enjoy all-in-one fun with Charged CombO Kit #1, a complete better sex kit powered by 10 FUNctions of deep rumbling Vooom® vibration. This convenient collection includes a stretchy two-sided cock ring and comfortable fingertip sleeve – both made of body-safe True Silicone® – for the widest variety at a value price. Included in each Charged CombO kit is a rechargeable 10-FUNction bullet vibe powered by Vooom® technology, a low-pitch vibration that rumbles rather than buzzes for a deeper sensation, and two easy-to-use attachments to transform the experience. Slip the ABS plastic bullet into the stretchy two-sided cock ring to enjoy vibrating enhancement with a partner, or insert the bullet into the finger sleeve to transform your fingertip into a powerful sex toy. You can even enjoy the bullet on its own for rumbling massage everywhere it touches – including inside bullet-compatible sex toys, like harnesses or dildos! However you choose to use it, Charged CombO Kit #1 vibrates for more than 60 minutes on a single charge, is 100% waterproof, and comes with a USB charge cable so you can power it up right out of the box. Mix, match, and explore all the ways you love to play and enjoy high-quality, body-safe sex toys at an unbeatable price. ACK-110 ACK-BU-110 ACK-PK-110 ACK-PU-110