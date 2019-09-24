Yes To

Yes to charcoal, sulfur and witch hazel, a zit zapping trifecta that helps knock out breakouts in a flash with just a few dips and dabs with our charcoal cotton swabs! This Triple-Threat Acne Treatment knocks out blemish-causing bacteria for clearer skin. Comes in a convenient carrying case so you can zap zits any place, any time. Allow the formula to work its magic overnight for the most effective treatment!