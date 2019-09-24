Sephora Collection

Charcoal Nose Strip

$3.00

An effective, anti-blackhead nose strip that deeply cleanses skin and unclogs pores, removing blackheads, impurities, and excess oil.What it is formulated to do: These nose strips are enriched with charcoal extract, which is known for its incredible powers of absorption and cleaning. Its porous surface draws out impurities and pollutants like a magnet, making it a veritable detox star. Charcoals incredible powers of absorption (up to 200 times its own weight) and purifying, deep cleansing, and anti-pollutant properties make these wipes effective at removing blackheads and unclogging pores. In as little as 15 minutes, skin is left clean, clear, and more radiant. The strips come in practical, single-use packaging that you can take anywhere.What else you need to know: This product is clinically proven suitable for all skin types.This product is not tested on animals.Research results:In a consumer use test of 29 volunteers, after first use:- 81% reported the nose strip eliminated impurities.-75% reported the nose strip unclogged pores.- 84% reported the nose strip eliminated excess oil.- 91% reported the skin on their nose was clean.- 88% reported the skin on their nose clear.- 69% reported the strip removed blackheads effectively.- 81% reported the skin on their nose was fresher. - 94% reported the skin on their nose was softer.