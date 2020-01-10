Biore

Biore Charcoal Instant Warming Clay Mask

#1 CHARCOAL CLEANSING BRAND: With natural charcoal, known for its ability to draw out and trap deep down impurities ONE HOT MINUTE: One-Minute thermal mask warms on contact with water then cools to leave skin feeling tingly fresh and smooth. Winner of Allure Magazine Best of Beauty Award 2015 Dermatologist tested, oil-free and hypo-allergenic Product Description: There may not be a whole lot you can do in just one minute, but you can add purifying your pores to the list. Biore Charcoal Self-Heating One Minute Mask heats up on contact with water to open up pores. Infused with natural charcoal, it draws out pore-clogging dirt and oil, then rinses away cool after 1 minute, leaving skin feeling tingly fresh, smooth, and 2.5 times cleaner than with a regular cleanser. How to Use Biore Self Heating One Minute Mask: For best results, use on clean skin. Wet face - Biore Charcoal Self-Heating One Minute Mask is activated by water. Dispense contents of one single-use packette into dry hand and apply mask to face, avoiding eye area. You may want to dampen fingers to help spread the mask and activate the warming. Massage for about one minute. As you massage, the mask will heat up. For more heat or for a thinner consistency, add more water. The mask will not/does not harden. After letting the mask sit on skin for one minute, rinse thoroughly with warm water and pat dry. Use up to 2-3 weekly. About Biore Skincare: Biore Skincare targets the root of all skin problems—the evil clogged pore. So when it comes to dirt and oil we take a no nonsense approach to fight smarter, not harder. Our scrub, liquid, powder, strip, mask and bar cleansing products go straight to the source of those pesky pores for deeply clean, beautiful skin.