Cost Plus World Market

Charcoal Gray & Ivory Dash Print Noemi Tub Chair

$349.99 $237.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cost Plus World Market

Sit back and enjoy the vintage-inspired tub silhouette of our exclusive Brady chair. With a curved back and arms and sleek channel tufting, it lends glamorous comfort to your contemporary space. Custom-upholstered in a multicolored emerald-green terrazzo print or natural-toned faux sheepskin, the Brady is sure to give your home a touch of wow-factor.