Looft
Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter
$99.99
At Huckberry
Plug-in wand directs superheated air to ignite charcoal grills, fireplaces, and pizza ovens Lights a fire within 60 seconds Will light charcoal, briquettes, wood logs, pellets, and more The safety casing cools off quickly after use Eliminates hazardous chemicals from your grilling experience Features an integrated bottle opener in the stand Can be used indoors or outdoors