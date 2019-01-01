St. Frank

Charcoal Classic Mud Cloth Picture Frame

$45.00 $8.00

This picture frame is created by woodwork artisans in the Philippines with our Mud Cloth fabric by the yard, inspired by our iconic St. Frank Malian textile. As the name suggests, this traditional West African textile is made with fermented mud to produce pigment for dye. The geometric patterns represent animals or other objects from the natural world. Mud cloth was traditionally worn by hunters, offering camouflage, ritual protection, and status. More recently, mud cloth has become a symbol of Malian cultural identity and has been exported as an iconic international textile used in fashion, home design, and fine art.