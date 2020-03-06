Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Apotheke
Charcoal Candle, 11 Oz.
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Dimensions: 4"H x 3.5"D 11 oz. Scent profile: cedarwood, sandalwood, smoky amber and oud Made in USA
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Large Visionary Candle
$48.00
$28.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Otherland
Silk Pajamas
$36.15
from
Otherland
BUY
ModParty
You Are My Person Candle
$13.99
from
Etsy
BUY
Illumer
Personalized Quote Candle
$39.80
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Apotheke
Apotheke
Charcoal Liquid Soap
$24.00
from
Apotheke
BUY
Apotheke
Travel Candle
$14.00
from
Apotheke
BUY
More from Décor
Urban Outfitters
Female Form Vase
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Tasseled Green Glass Trinket Pot
£12.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Anthropologie
Large Visionary Candle
$48.00
$28.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Otherland
Silk Pajamas
$36.15
from
Otherland
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted