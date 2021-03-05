United States
Poppin
Charcoal Box Bench
$79.99$63.99
At The Container Store
Product Information Our Poppin Box Bench is storage disguised as extra seating! It works as a stylish storage chest, with room for linens and out-of-season clothing, and a supportive bench seat that can sit at the foot of a bed and is beautiful in any room of the home. Collapses to just 2.5" high Supports up to 275 pounds Cushioned top Constructed of MDF (medium-density fiberboard)