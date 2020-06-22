Belei

Charcoal Balancing Mask

$18.00 $13.50

Details: Give your skin the balance it craves with this revitalizing clay mask. Charcoal leaves skin feeling clean from deep within and advanced hyaluronic acid helps skin retain moisture. Great for all skin types What it does: Absorbs excess oil and imparts hydration Application: Apply a thin layer to clean skin and allow to dry for 10-15 minutes. Rinse off with warm water, using a circular motion with fingertips. Pat dry with a clean cloth and follow with your favorite moisturizer Application: Apply a thin layer to clean skin and allow to dry for 10-15 minutes. Rinse off with warm water, using a circular motion with fingertips. Pat dry with a clean cloth and follow with your favorite moisturizer Formulated without parabens, fragrance, sulfates, phthalates. Dermatologist tested. Formula not tested on animals SELF Healthy Beauty Awards 2019: The 12 Best New Skin-Care Products for Combination Skin Made in the U.S.A from U.S. and imported ingredients Give your skin the balance it craves with this revitalizing clay mask. Charcoal powder and kaolin clay help cleanse impurities and absorb excess oil, while aloe vera and hyaluronic acid help skin retain essential moisture. To use, spread a layer on clean skin (avoiding the eye area) and let rest for 10-15 minutes. Unlike traditional mud masks or peel-off masks, our mask may not dry down completely during that time due to the hydrating ingredients. To remove, rinse with warm water and pat dry. Follow with your moisturizing routine. Great for all skin types.