Created for all skin types, our revitalizing, balancing mask cleans from deep within to absorb excess oil while balancing skin Charcoal and kaolin help absorb dirt and impurities from pores while aloe and hyaluronic acid help skin retain moisture. Formulated without parabens, fragrance, sulfates, phthalates. Dermatologist tested. Formula not tested on animals SELF Healthy Beauty Awards 2019: The 12 Best New Skin-Care Products for Combination Skin To use, apply to clean skin and allow to dry down for 10-15 minutes. Rinse off with warm water, pat dry and follow with serum and moisturizer Made in the U.S.A from U.S. and imported ingredients Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385 An Amazon brand Give your skin the balance it craves with this revitalizing clay mask. Charcoal powder and kaolin clay help cleanse impurities and absorb excess oil, while aloe vera and hyaluronic acid help skin retain essential moisture. To use, spread a layer on clean skin (avoiding the eye area) and let rest for 10-15 minutes. Unlike traditional mud masks or peel-off masks, our mask may not dry down completely during that time due to the hydrating ingredients. To remove, rinse with warm water and pat dry. Follow with your moisturizing routine. Great for all skin types.