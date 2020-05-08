Herschel Supply Co.

Chapter Carry On

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Travel light and in style with the Herschel Supply Co.™ Chapter Carry On bag!, u003Cstrongu003EA slightly smaller version than the classic Herschel Supply Co. Chapter, 7995695.u003Cu002Fstrongu003E, Compact travel kit perfectly sized for carrying in-flight essentials., Waterproof zipper detailed main compartment for your smaller essentials., Front storage pocket with pebbled leather pull., Internal mesh storage sleeve., Classic woven label adorns front., Signature striped fabric liner., 100% polyester. , Imported. , This product may have a manufacturer's warranty. Please visit the manufacturer's website or contact us at u003Ca href="mailto:warranty@support.zappos.com"u003Ewarranty@support.zappos.comu003Cu002Fau003E for full manufacturer warranty details.