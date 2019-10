Victoria's Secret

Chantilly Lace Babydoll

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Victoria's Secret

Simply irresistible: this plunge-front babydoll in smooth satin kissed with Chantilly lace. Lightly lined, wireless cups Adjustable straps 27 1/2" from shoulder; hits below waist Matching panty Hand wash Imported polyester/nylon/cotton