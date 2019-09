Chantecaille

Chantecaille Lip Screen Tint Neutral Spf 15

The Lip Screen Tint in Neutral with SPF15 from Chantecaille is a soothing treatment designed to smooth and hydrate whilst protecting your pout from the damaging effects of the sun. Enriched with nourishing extracts of Rose and Honey, the neutral-toned balm simply melts in to leave lips feeling moisturised and restored. No Animal Testing. Free from Parabens and Phthalates.