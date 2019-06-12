Threshold

Channel Stitch Velvet Quilt

$79.98

Transform your bedroom into a restful retreat with the help of this Channel-Stitch Velvet Quilt from Threshold™. Constructed from 100% cotton velvet for ultimate softness and comfort, this velvet quilt showcases a gorgeous tufted channel design in a variety of soft and bold colors to match with any style aesthetic. When it's time for a refresh, just toss this cotton velvet quilt in the washing machine for effortless upkeep. Pair this channel stitch quilt with sheets and decorative pillows of your choice to create a stunning bedroom you'll love to relax in.