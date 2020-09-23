39F inc

Channel Armchair

$199.99 $145.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Perfect for rounding out your home with a handy perch, an accent chair like this is a great option curling up with a good book or settling in for a TV binge, while also lending your space an on-trend look. Crafted from metal, solid wood, and manufactured wood frame. Round arms, a camelback, and button tufting round this piece out with eye-catching mid-century-inspired touches.