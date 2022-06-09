Ugg

Chanley Sequin Jacket Pride

$248.00

Item No. 1131079 Wear it with pride. This luxe, hip-length jacket features dazzling sequins in Pride-inspired colors for a sparkly statement. Finished with a super-soft interior, you can stand out while feeling great. The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people. They provide support through free and confidential platforms where young people spend their time: a 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text. To amplify their efforts further, UGG will donate $125,000 to The Trevor Project. Our donation will support The Trevor Project in reaching more youth and further advancing their mission to end suicide among LGBTQIA+ young people. Please note, this donation to The Trevor Project isn't tied to the purchase of this product. Maya S is wearing size XXS. Height: 5'8" | Bust: 32" | Waist: 24" | Hip: 37"