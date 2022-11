Desmond & Dempsey

Chango Printed Organic Cotton Pajama Set

$241.10

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Inspired by the vibrant color palette and wildlife of Mexico, Desmond & Dempsey's 'Chango' pajama set is cut from blue and pink organic cotton printed with an array of monkeys. It includes a short-sleeved, collared shirt and elasticated drawstring shorts for a comfortable fit.