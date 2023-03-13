Chanel

PRODUCT An innovative clear top coat created especially to extend the wear of LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour for up to 7 days*, delivering an ultra-glossy, gel-like finish without the UV lamp. COMPOSITION Activated by natural light, the formula bonds to nail colour for flexibility, strength and unprecedented wear. HOW TO APPLY Allow LE VERNIS to dry, then apply 1 coat to nails. *Clinical evaluation of 20 women