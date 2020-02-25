Vans X Sandy Liang

Vans and New York designer Sandy Liang have partnered up to create a unique collection of footwear and apparel. Born and raised in New York, Sandy’s quirky sense of style is inspired by her grandma and the hand-me-downs of her youth. Featuring custom collaboration her New York zipcode embroidery at the chest, the Sandy Jumpsuit is coverall jumpsuit with long sleeves, a front full zip, multiple pockets, and flat rivets around the collar and at the outseam of the pant leg. Model is 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing a size Small.