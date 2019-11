Champion

Champion Uo Exclusive Sherpa Coach Jacket

$109.00 $34.50

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Coach jacket from Champion made from a plush sherpa fleece. Cut in a standard fit with full-length snap button closure at front and topped with a stand-up collar and pocket at the chest. Finished with an adjustable drawcord hem, contrast trim and logo detailing. Only at UO.