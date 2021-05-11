Keds

Champion Originals

The very definition of classic sneaker. Our iconic Champion first debuted in 1916, the first rubber-soled canvas shoe of its kind. It’s gone through some changes over time—different toe shapes to play to the trends and getting modern comfort updates—but its signature shape has mostly remained the same, an iconic design that was loved and worn by a legacy of influential women like Audrey Hepburn, Yoko Ono, and Jackie Onassis (to name just a few). With its instantly recognizable minimalist design, goes-with-everything style and all-day comfort, it’s one of those timeless basics every closet needs.