Champion LIFE

Champion Everyday Legging

$40.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

90% Cotton, 10% Spandex Imported No Closure closure Machine Wash Stretch for ease of movement Garment washed for extra depth, color, and softness Variations in color may result due to wash process C logo patch below back collar Think outside the gym! Champion authentic originals are athletic wear classics updated with the latest in fabric and fashion.