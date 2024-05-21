Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Staud x Keds
Champion Canvas Shoes
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Need a few alternatives?
Buffalo
Blader One Sneakers
BUY
£155.00
Zalando
New Balance
574 Sneakers
BUY
$112.00
$160.00
Myer
Gola
Badminton Plimsoll Trainers
BUY
£65.00
Gola
Buffalo
Blader One Sneakers
BUY
$176.00
Farfetch
More from Staud x Keds
Staud x Keds
The Court Sneaker
BUY
$125.00
Staud
More from Sneakers
Nike
Blazer Mid '77 Sneaker
BUY
$78.75
$105.00
Nordstrom
Staud x Keds
Champion Canvas Shoes
BUY
$95.00
Staud
Lululemon
Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe
BUY
$99.00
$128.00
Lululemon
Buffalo
Blader One Sneakers
BUY
£155.00
Zalando
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted