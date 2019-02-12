The elegant designs of Le Creuset glassware are perfect for special occasions, yet durable enough for everyday use. Thin rims and carefully-shaped bowls enhance wine taste and texture, while high manufacturing quality ensures break resistance and a steady base.
The tall and narrow Champagne glass maximizes formation of bubbles and keeps wine cooler for longer.
Features
Top rack dishwasher-safe; hand washing recommended
High-quality machine-blown glass is engineered for greater durability
Lead-free