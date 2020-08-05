United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Jennie Kwon
Champagne Diamond Hope Ring
$2358.00
At Jennie Kwon
If there’s one piece that encases all that’s JKD, this is it. A brilliant, warm and romantic champagne Diamond flanked between our classic Equilibrium setting, this is for the woman who treasures the effortless and classic while unafraid to meander off the path of tradition Details: - one 0.5c champagne diamond - six 1 mm white diamonds - milgrain detail Available in 14K yellow, white and rose gold.