Chamomile Roman Essential Oil

Soothing and relaxing. Roman Chamomile Essential Oil is distilled from the daisy-like flowering heads of the plant to produce a beautiful pale blue oil with a sweet herbaceous fragrance and wonderfully relaxing effect. It is one of the most versatile of all essential oils coming second only to Lavender, and it is particularly beneficial when used in skincare to soothe sensitive, red or itchy skin. Although more costly than Lavender, a little goes a long way with Roman Chamomile essential oil, and its soothing and calming properties easily out-perform Lavender therapeutically. It is also highly effective for easing emotional conditions too, soothing such emotions such as anger, panic, shock and tantrums (works just as well with adults as well as children!).