Q&A Skincare

Chamomile Night Cream

£12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Feel Unique

Used for centuries as a calming ingredient, Chamomile rejuvenates skin which is feeling dry, stressed or sensitive. Q+A Chamomile Night Cream works whilst you sleep to strengthen your skin barrier for a hydrated and fresh complexion which feels soothed and smooth. Key Ingredients: - Chamomile soothes your skin, and is perfect for particularly dry or sensitive skin types - Bisabolol can even your skin tone and soothe stressed skin - Jojoba Seed Oil helps the cream absorb easily and improve skin elasticity