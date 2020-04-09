Kelly Clarkson Home

Chamois Pizzicato 19″ Tufted Round Standard Ottoman

$240.00 $157.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Defined by a round frame and vertical tufted details, this petite ottoman adds a glam pop to any living room aesthetic, from French country to transitional. This ottoman is built on an engineered wood frame, and padded with foam for a plush and inviting look. It’s upholstered with 100% polyester velvet for some chic texture, and features piped details up top that pair with its pleated sides for texture. Down below, turned feet round out this design for a traditional finishing touch.