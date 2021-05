Giesswein

Chamerau Slipper

$60.00

Pure coziness: that’s what the Chamerau slipper, which is made of wool felt, delivers. Its footbed is made of thermo-insulating cork. The stitching has been done in matching leather. The slipper is easy to slip on and off, and its small Giesswein logo represents—as always—a dedication to high-quality. In the Chamerau, your feet will stay warm without sweating.