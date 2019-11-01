Madewell

Chambray Fragrance Travel Spray

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Crafted with natural essences and oils from around the world, our first-ever fragrances were designed for every day and every vibe—switch them out depending on your mood du jour. Light and soft, Chambray is the French-girl way to do floral. Starting with a bouquet of muguet (aka lily of the valley), it adds in delicate freesia and iris absolute noble (which, ooh la la, is one of the most expensive ingredients in perfumery). Feels like: your Parisian alter ego.