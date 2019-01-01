Bodum

Chambord Black Top Coffee Maker, 8 Cup, 34 Oz

Chambord¨ is a true original. The iconic design, now synonymous with the Bodum¨ name, dates back to the 1950s. To this day we continue to produce the Chambord¨ with the same artisan craftsmanship of yesteryear, but with a focus on environmentally responsible manufacturing in our Bodum¨ owned factory in Portugal. The French press system continues to be a greener way to brew coffee with the truest flavor possible. The French press is accepted worldwide as one of the best and greenest ways to brew coffee 3-part stainless steel mesh filter is included which allows for a premium extraction of your coffee's aromatic oils and subtle flavors No paper filters required, means more flavor without any waste Dishwasher safe; replacement parts available 1.0 liter