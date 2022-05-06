Urban Outfitters

Chamberlin Recycled Leather Love Seat

$799.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 49661945; Color Code: 020 Perfectly sized for small spaces, our Chamberlin Loveseat is crafted in the USA from 100% recycled leather so it's good for you and the planet, too! In a clean, retro-inspired silhouette made modern with structural metal feet, it’s the perfect centerpiece for any living space. Features two roomy cushions, a durable hardwood frame + recycled leather upholstery that's been worn to a soft, supple finish. This custom furniture piece will be made to order just for you. Content + Care - Assembly required - instructions + hardware included - 47% polyurethane, 23% leather, 21% polyester, 9% cotton, plywood, hardwood, foam - Spot clean - Made in the USA Size - Dimensions: 60”l x 34.5”w x 24.5”h - Leg height: 5.25”, removable - Weight: 115 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 61”l x 36”w x 26”h - Shipping package weight: 120 lbs