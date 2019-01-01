Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Glasses
Warby Parker
Chamberlain
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Warby Parker
Featured in 1 story
30 Gifts For Men That Won’t Lead To A Breakup
by
Christina Holevas
Need a few alternatives?
rowley
No. 76
$139.00
from
Rowley Eyewear
BUY
Kate Spade
Lyssa
$199.00
$126.00
from
Glasses
BUY
Kate Spade
Rebecca Reading Glasses
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Andy Wolf
Cat-eye Glasses
$500.00
from
Avenue 32
BUY
More from Warby Parker
Warby Parker
Daisy
$145.00
from
Warby Parker
BUY
Warby Parker
Tilley Narrow
$95.00
from
Warby Parker
BUY
Warby Parker
Cleo Sunglasses
$145.00
from
Warby Parker
BUY
Warby Parker
White Marble With Grey Gradient Lenses
$95.00
from
Warby Parker
BUY
More from Glasses
Fenty
Blockt Mask
£377.26
from
Fenty
BUY
Mizu
Everyday Filter Kit Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$59.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Transitions
Gen 8 Lenses
$100.00
from
Transitions
BUY
Diff Eyewear
Jaxson
$85.00
from
DIFF Eyewear
BUY
More from Mens
Mens
Mario Testino Is Accused Of Sexual Misconduct
Celebrity and fashion photographer Mario Testino is accused of sexual harassment and assault by several male models and three photo assistants, according
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
The Instagram Shop That Sells Heels — For Men
Down the sidewalks of Bushwick, Brooklyn, strut Henry Bae and Shaobo Han, the founders of Syro, an Instagram shop that makes heels for men. The thing is,
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
If Men In Heels "Freak You Out," Then You're Part Of The Pro...
I remember the first time I wore heels. Of course I do. And I remember the first time I fell out of them, too. It was a pair of sandal wedges — Mudd, I
by
Landon Peoples
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted