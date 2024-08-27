Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Charles & Keith
Chalk Bow Mary Jane Flats
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Need a few alternatives?
Stuart Weitzman
Gabby Bow Ballet Flat
BUY
$109.20
$395.00
Stuart Weitzman Outlet
Charles & Keith
Chalk Bow Mary Jane Flats
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Vagabond
Jolin Shoes
BUY
$130.00
Vagabond
Zara
Ballet Flats
BUY
£39.99
Zara
More from Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Chalk Bow Mary Jane Flats
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Mesh Curved Platform Mary Jane Sneakers
BUY
£95.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Mesh Curved Platform Mary Jane Sneakers
BUY
$79.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Delphi Cut-out Tote Bag Xl
BUY
$76.00
$93.00
Charles & Keith
More from Flats
Stuart Weitzman
Gabby Bow Ballet Flat
BUY
$109.20
$395.00
Stuart Weitzman Outlet
Charles & Keith
Chalk Bow Mary Jane Flats
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Vagabond
Jolin Shoes
BUY
$130.00
Vagabond
Zara
Ballet Flats
BUY
£39.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted