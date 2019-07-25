Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
Home Essentials

Chalk Board Folding Desk

$250.00$129.97
At Nordstrom Rack
Perfect for saving space, this desk folds out whenever you need it!. Color: brown. Ready to mount. 19" x 30". Imported
Featured in 1 story
Small-Space Furniture Finds For Under $150
by Elizabeth Buxton