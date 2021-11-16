‎Chakra & Luck

Ideal for meditation and finding your center, our beautiful rainbow candle promotes peace and positive energy! Offering color therapy, each of the 7 layers represents a different chakra, helping you maintain spiritual health. Incredibly long lasting Not only is it great for comforting relaxation and the colors are vibrant too. Perfect for homes with children and pets, our positive energy candles are fragrance-free and non-irritating! Made with a 100% paraffin wax, it burns cleaner than most candles for safe and eco-friendly burning. Made with 100% paraffin wax, these candles reflect our commitment to excellence! Every layer is poured by hand, resulting in bright, vibrant colors and an elegant design that’s sure to be a gorgeous addition to any home. If you have any problems or questions with your luxury candle, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our friendly customer service team. Unblock Your Chakras and Reach Deep Meditation! Maintaining a healthy lifestyle means keeping yourself physically and spiritually balanced. When the chakras are blocked, it can lead to difficulty concentrating, trouble sleeping, lack of motivation and even illness. Find your center with a Chakra Pillar Candle from Mega Candles! With a beautiful, layered design, our candle has a color to represent each of the 7 chakras. From root to crown, it provides incredible color therapy, making it a must-have for successful meditation and relaxation sessions. Radiating positive energies, it helps you destress, maintain intense focus and unblock your chakras! With a burn time of up to 80 hours, our candle is ideal for those who enjoy deep, long-lasting meditation sessions! Fragrance-free and non-toxic, it’s safe to use around children and pets without causing any irritation. It comes in a reliable glass jar, our candle is less likely to tip, spill or fall over during use. Hand poured and made with 100% paraffin wax, Mega Candles delivers quality you can trust! As a result, our products are beautifully unique and make stunning editions to any home or apartment’s style of décor. Why Choose Our Chakra Candle? - Aids in focus and meditation - 80-hour burn time - Cotton wick for clean burning - Sturdy, reliable glass jar - 100% hand poured paraffin wax Our Customer Service Team is Standing By! *Stock is limited. Order today to ensure availability. Order Your Chakra Candle Now for Positive, Balanced Energy!