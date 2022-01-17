Made

Chaise End Click Clack Sofa Bed, Alpine Green Fabric

£449.00

Straight to bed Stefan's ideal for smaller spaces – just fold it out to transform into, not one, but two beds that can sleep up to three people. Those fixed cushions mean minimal fuss, and the pillow-top seat ensures maximum comfort. Those black metal legs keep it looking contemporary. View all Sofas & Armchairs Dimensions Height (cm) 78 Width (cm) 259 Depth (cm) 84/157 Modular dimensions (chaise) 78 x 79 x 157 cm Seat dimensions (hwd) 42 x 259 x 52/124 Mattress dimensions (LWD) 1: 42 x 180 x 52 2: 42 x 79 x 124 Leg height (cm) 20 Size Right hand-facing corner sofa bed Packaging dimensions 1: 23 x 182 x 114 cm 2: 24 x 81 x 183 cm Weight (kg) 76 Details Assembly Legs to be fitted Foam type Polyethylene Leg material Metal Caring instructions Professional cleaning only Filling type Foam Sofa bed usage Occasional Special Features This format sleeps up to three people and can either be split into a single and a double bed, or kept as a chaise end format. Buying guide Read more Care guide Read more SKU SOFSFN004GRE-UK