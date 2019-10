Mejuri

Chain Ring

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mejuri

Bold and slightly masculine - you can hold onto this ring forever and never, ever take it off. Handcrafted in 14k solid gold and are inspired by our favorite chain necklaces and bracelets but like you’ve never seen before. - Made in 14k solid gold, the alloy gives our pieces its beautiful, subtle hue. - Chain type: diamond cut curb chain. - Link width: 2.85 mm.