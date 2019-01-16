Benevolence LA

Chain Of Hope Choker Necklace

$17.95

Buy Now Review It

⚡ THE MISSION: The Benevolence LA mission is to spread generosity with each piece of jewelry. Each piece has a story. Each piece gives back. ⚡ THE STORY: This satellite 1mm beaded gold curb chain choker is part of our CHAIN OF HOPE. This necklace will contribute toward a sustainable water system in Africa through our charity partner, Water Missions International. ⚡ THE STYLE: Dainty 13 inch 1mm curb chain with 2mm golden bead balls. 14k Gold dipped with 2 inch extender to fit most sizes from 13 to 15 inches. Lobster clasp. Eco-Friendly packaging. ⚡ THE LOOK: Looking for that chic California celebrity style? Real 14k Gold electroplated on brass with dainy satellite beads of gold. For girls, women and made to layer. ⚡ THE PERFECT GIFT: We create GIFTS FOR GIVING - Best choice for birthday, anniversary, holidays, stocking stuffers, graduation, Christmas, Valentine's Day, mother's day, and any other occasion. Check out our store to see other gold jewelry: We make great Gold Necklaces for Women, Gold Choker Necklaces, Chocker Necklaces for Women, Chockers for Women, Chokers for Women, Choker necklaces for women, gold choker necklace.