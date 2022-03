Mansur Gavriel

Chain Mini Cloud Clutch

$645.00 $450.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mansur Gavriel

Our Chain Mini Cloud Clutch has the same soft lambskin leather and curved frame, but with a new gold chain crossbody strap. Reminiscent of a delicate chain necklace, the strap acts as a piece of jewelry to dress up any day to night look.