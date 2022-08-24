MICHAEL Michael Kors

Chain-embellished Pleated Lace Maxi Dress

Editors’ Notes MICHAEL Michael Kors' dress is made from dainty lace that's suspended from slinky chain straps. Airy and effortless, it's traced with soft pleats and is fully lined to temper the sheerness. Wear yours with neutral accessories. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Cut to be slightly fitted at the bust and waist, loose at the hip Weighted, non-stretchy fabric Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care White lace Lobster clasp fastening at neck, concealed hook and zip at side 100% polyester Imported This item has been imported