Chai Spiced Tea Kit – Hot Or Iced

Ever crave a traditional Chai milk tea, but don’t know where to start? This is the PERFECT kit for the chai lover in your life. Paying homage to the delicate notes of Masala Chai Tea, this is a spicy and sweet treat comprised of rich, organic spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and fresh ginger. Enjoy a Chai Milk Tea (hot or iced) with this delectable kit featuring 5 Chai Spice Tea Drops and 5 Sweetened Condensed Milk packets by our friends at Copper Cow. To make your creamy sweet treat just pour a Sweetened Condensed Milk packet into a cup of Chai Spice Tea and stir. It’s THAT easy. What’s included: 5 Chai Spice Tea Drops 5 Single Serve Packets of Copper Cow Sweetened Condensed Milk