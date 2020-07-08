Monistat

Chafing Relief Powder Gel

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel combines the protective benefits of lotion and powder in one great solution. It provides daily prevention from skin chafing, redness, and irritation caused by moisture, heat, exercise, and shaving. It protects skin with a smooth, breathable, moisture control barrier. The fragrance-free formula dries to a silky finish that is non-greasy and won't stain clothing. From time-to-time, women may experience vaginal yeast infections, itching and irritation, odor, chafing, razor burn, and discharge. Monistat has a range of products to treat vaginal yeast infections, provide symptom relief and help with other feminine health needs.