Chaco

Chaco Zx/2 Classic

View the size chart Step into the season of summer style with the yummy look of the Chaco® ZX/2® Classic sandal! Part of the Munchies Collection. Limited-edition polyester jacquard webbing upper wraps around the foot and through the midsole for a customized fit. Features a fun "peach ice cream" pattern along straps. Toe loop for added security. Injection-molded ladder lock buckle at ankle. Adjustable and durable high-tensile webbing heel risers. Women-specific LUVSEAT™ technology offers durability, daylong comfort, and arch support. Classic Platform features a combination midsole and footbed made from durable, supportive poured PU that won't compression set. Non-marking ChacoGrip™ rubber compound outsole. 3.0 mm lug depth. Awarded the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association™ (APMA). Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 11, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 13.4 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms