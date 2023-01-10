United States
Carl Hansen & Son
Ch24 | Wishbone Chair
$635.00
At Goodee World
Furnishing a dining room or adding extra seating around your home? For a design-forward style with enduring appeal, you can’t go wrong with the Wishbone Chair. Created in 1950 for Carl Hansen & Søn by Danish design legend Hans J. Wegner, this iconic chair is truly a triumph of craftsmanship. Its ergonomic construction requires over 100 steps — mostly carried out by hand — from chiseling and carving FSC-certified wood to weaving the seat with paper cord for long-lasting comfort. Stunning from all angles with its distinctive Y-shaped back and clean lines, this is a classic for good reason.