Cetaphil

Cetaphil Uva/uvb Defence Spf 50+ 50ml

$22.95 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

Cetaphil® UVA/UVB Defence SPF50+ is a daily facial moisturiser which hydrates the skin while protecting it from the sun's harmful rays. This moisturising sun lotion provides broad spectrum protection and is suitable for daily use. ALWAYS READ THE LABEL. FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE. Limit sun exposure and use protective clothing, hats and eye wear. Keep out of eyes. Reapply sunscreen regularly. Cetaphil® UVA/UVB Defence SPF50+ provides maximum* sun protection whilst keeping the skin hydrated. Combining Mexoryl Technology with a broad spectrum filter system for effective photo protection, this non-comedogenic moisturiser is ideal for everyday use on the face and body. It's suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin. Hype-free Skincare for everyone. ALWAYS READ THE LABEL. FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE. Limit sun exposure and use protective clothing, hats and eye wear. Keep out of eyes. Reapply sunscreen regularly. *Highest SPF label claim allowed per AS:NZS 2604:2012 Size: 50mL Fragrance Free?: Yes Dermatologist Recommended?: Yes KEY FEATURES • With Mexoryl technology • Broad spectrum • Won't block pores • Fragrance free • For all skin types