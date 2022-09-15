Cetaphil

Cetaphil Moisturising Cream

£14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

This replenishing and hydrating rich non-greasy cream moisturiser, with Sweet Almond Oil is clinically proven to nourish and hydrate skin in just 1 day and helps to repair the skin's natural moisture barrier in just 1 week for immediate and long lasting relief. .Leaves skin feeling smooth, soft and comfortable. With Niacinamide, Panthenol and Vitamin E. Defends against 5 signs of skin sensitivity, including a weakened skin barrier, irritation, roughness, tightness and dryness. For very dry to dry, sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested Fragrance Free Does not clog pores With Niacinamide, Panthenol and Vitamin E to help improve the resilience of sensitive skin. For all skin types Non Irritating