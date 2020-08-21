Cetaphil

Daily Facial Moisturizer Spf 50+

$13.99 $12.59

Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer is a lightweight lotion with sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50, which is fragrance-free and leaves skin soft and smooth. Designed for daily use, this moisturizer helps protect against the damaging UVA and UVB rays that can cause premature lines and wrinkles. The nonirritating, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free formula works great under makeup or after shaving.The moisturizer includes broad spectrum SPF 50 to provide moderate protection against damaging UVA and UVB rays that can cause premature lines and wrinkles. Broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection is recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology. This formula is oil-free and non-greasy for a lightweight feel. It contains no perfumes or other fragrances. Like all Cetaphil moisturizers, Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer is hypoallergenic and proven gentle for sensitive skin. Its mild, nonirritating formula can be used daily along with any Cetaphil cleanser.This product is great for all skin types, sensitive skin, normal or combination skin and rosacea-prone skin.