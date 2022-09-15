Cetaphil

Cetaphil Daily Defence Moisturiser Spf50+

£12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Protects with broad spectrum UVA/UVB filters and hydrates the skin. Light-weight, easily absorbed. A light-weight, easily absorbed day cream. It hydrates skin and provides very high, broad-spectrum UVA/B photoprotection to help defend skin against the effects of daily exposure to sunlight and help skin maintain its natural protective barrier. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Fragrance-free Non-comedogenic (does not block pores) Dermatologist tested